Kidder Street neighbors in disbelief after fatal Saturday shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The Wilmington Police Department continues to investigate a mass shooting that took place early Saturday morning, where seven people were shot during a house party.

Wilmington police responded to a shots fired call around midnight on Saturday to a house on Kidder Street.

When they arrived, they discovered a gunfight had taken place during a house party at the home.

One neighbor told WWAY, she did not know a party was taking place, but had noticed a large group of people standing outside on their neighborhood street, and within minutes she heard gunshots.

“Next thing I know everyone just started running, and within a split second I heard gunshots, and like it just kept on and on and on, and it just, –like it wasn’t going to stop, and then it like for a split second stopped, almost like they reloaded and started shooting again,” said Kim Eason.

Wilmington police say 3 people died, and four others were injured.

“When we walked outside you could still smell the gunpowder, like that’s how they were shooting last night. Like you could still smell the gunpowder,” said Eason.

Members from Purpose Church International came out to the neighborhood Saturday afternoon, to check on residents, and provide emotional support to those whose friends or family members were injured or killed during the shooting.

“We’re here to serve them, and to see what do they need. What is our community in need of while we’re dealing with these deaths. While we’re dealing with this shooting,” said Latoya Barrett, Pastor at Purpose Church International.

“The greatest issue we have right now is compassion, and a need of compassion in the community, and to be able to come out and love on people without the need of feeling like there’s anything we want in return,” said Jamar Jenkins, Pastor at Purpose Church International.

WPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to report it, by contacting them at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for 100% anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.