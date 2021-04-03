Two men arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Two men were shot and taken to the hospital in Wilmington on Friday afternoon, April 2.

Wilmington police responded around 4:10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of S. 6th St.

While officers were canvassing the area, New Hanover Regional Medical Center called WPD and stated that two male gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital.

The first victim, 26-year-old Antonio Derel Miller, is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

The second victim, 19-year-old Dywaune Reshaune Jr., suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Due to having an outstanding warrant for Assault With a Deadly Weapon (which occurred at 6th and Meares St. this time last year), Reshaune Jr. was arrested upon his release from the hospital.

This case is still under investigation and it’s not yet known if it is related to the Kidder St. shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.

Tipsters can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.