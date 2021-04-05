New Hanover commissioners approve framework to invest $45M for American Rescue Plan

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At its meeting on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a framework for how the county plans to use an estimated $45.4 million that is expected from the American Rescue Plan.

An overview of the plan can be viewed here.

The county will continue to update the plan based on the needs of the community, guidance from Commissioners, and requirements from the federal government.

The federal American Rescue Plan was signed into law on March 11, and provides funding to local governments to help strengthen the community. New Hanover County is expected to receive nearly half of its $45 million in funding by mid-May, with the goal to begin rolling out several programs utilizing these funds starting in July of this year.

“New Hanover County has an important responsibility to care for our most vulnerable residents and assist our community as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic, to be even more resilient and healthier than before,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson Boseman. “This funding will allow us to do that by assisting and investing in our residents, businesses and nonprofits who have been struggling, providing internet access to children and families, funding critical infrastructure like water and sewer to help create more affordable housing, establishing mental health assistance for children and seniors, and much more. I am proud that New Hanover County is forward-thinking in its planning and is focused on how we can best serve our entire community.”

The county’s spending plan is divided up between several areas of need including broadband access, help for businesses and nonprofits, job training, homeowner assistance, mental health services, critical infrastructure like water and sewer, stormwater services, emergency response and preparedness, revenue replacement for the county, and recognition and pay for essential county government employees. Additional priorities may be identified in the coming months and years, based on community needs.

The county’s next step is to develop the administration and management of each of these funding initiatives to ensure they are successful, and incorporate additional community partners and organizations to help in that effort. As plans are put in place, those details will be shared with the public.

You can watch a replay of the meeting here.