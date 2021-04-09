Two people found dead in Bladen County, investigation underway

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people were found dead in a Bladen County home after sheriff deputies performed a welfare check.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in the 500 block of Cribb Road, off Highway 701 south of Elizabethtown.

According to a news release, officers established a crime scene and investigators were called who conducted a crime scene search and followed up on leads to determine what had possibly happened.

Foul play is suspected in the deaths.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh to determine a cause of death and to identify the bodies.

The investigation is continuing and further information will be released as the case progresses and information is available.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910.862.6960.