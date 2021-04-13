US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

WASHINGTON (AP/WWAY) — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation.

Regarding the CDC and FDA’s joint statement on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, NCDHHS has released the following statement:

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians. Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should. If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be re-scheduled.”

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and NCDHHS Pharmacist Amanda Moore will be speaking this afternoon regarding the announcement by the CDC and FDA.

