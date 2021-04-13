Warrants reveal former coach allegedly engaged in sex acts with minors while in ‘parental role’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ronnie Strickland, the former volleyball coach at Hoggard High School charged with two counts of sexual activity by custodian, was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old waived his first appearance, which is permitted by statute.

Warrants for his arrest reveal Strickland’s first sexual encounter with a minor allegedly happened on the victim’s 16th birthday on May 1, 1980, when Strickland was 26-years-old. The warrant alleges he engaged in sexual intercourse and a sexual act with the victim.

Three years later, from August 1, 1983 to May 1, 1984, Strickland allegedly had a sexual relationship with another victim. The victim was 16-years-old when the abuse began, Strickland was 29-years-old.

Both warrants say these events happened while Strickland was acting in a “parental role.”

Strickland is set to appear for felony district court on April 29.