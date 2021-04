LELAND, NC (WWAY) — An accident caused delays on US 74/76 near Leland Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Leland Fire/Rescue posted online saying they are responding to a crash on Brunswick River Bridge.

- Advertisement -

The department says the crash caused westbound lanes to close.

As of 3:15 p.m., the crews have cleared the scene.

View the latest traffic map here.