Holden Beach awarded $3.8M to renourish beaches damaged by Hurricane Isaias

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $3.8 million to help the Town of Holden Beach restore sand, vegetation, and fencing on the Central Reach shoreline damaged by Hurricane Isaias last year.

Funds for the project cover restoration of 67,438 cubic yards of beach sand, installing 320,000 dune plants and 24,000 linear feet of protective sand fencing along Central Reach Beach in Brunswick County.

FEMA’s share for the projects is $2,878,528 and the state’s share is $959,509.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.