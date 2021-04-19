New Hanover County teacher dies rescuing children caught in rip current at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A woman died while trying to rescue two children caught in a rip current in Kure Beach over the weekend.

Kure Beach Police Department says officials were dispatched to the N. Avenue Beach access regarding multiple swimmers in distress around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told police two children were caught in a rip. In an attempt to rescue them, several bystanders and members of the Kure Beach Fire Department entered the water and successfully brought the children to shore.

One rescuer, Jessica Lea Embry, of Wilmington, became distressed as she assisted the rescue. She was taken to shore and given CPR but was unsuccessful. She died at the scene.

According to New Hanover County Schools, Embry was an orchestra teacher at Ashley High School.

Another rescuer was taken to the hospital for observation. Several others were treated at the scene.

“The Kure Beach Police Department commends the heroic efforts and sacrifice made by Jessica Embry, bystanders, and rescuers,” the department wrote in a release. “Jessica Embry, along with all involved are credited for the lives of the children.”