Police investigating morning bank robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a bank robbery Wednesday morning at the First Citizen Bank on Market Street.

The incident occurred a little after the bank opened for business. The call was dispatched from the 911 center at 9:26 a.m. According to bank employees, a man approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. The teller handed over cash, and the man left.

No weapon was shown.

The suspect generally is described as a young black male, in his early to mid-20’s, about 5’6” to 5’ 8”, slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing faded black jeans, a white and black stripe shirt, with a red and white bandanna wrapped around his right wrist, and a black cap. The man had on a white mask, and he was wearing eyeglasses with dark, heavy frames.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.