Talent agency looking to cast infants as extras for Netflix movie filming in Wilmington area

NEW HANOVER COUNTy, NC (WWAY) — The recruiting agency for Netflix movie “Along for the Ride” is looking to cast some pint-size extras.

No, seriously.

TW Cast & Recruit wants caucasian female infants, between 4-6 months old, to be paid extras for the duration of filming, which runs from mid-April to early June.

“Ideally, we would love to find twins, but individual submissions are welcome as well,” the agency wrote in a release. “The pay is a specialty rate of $200/12 (per child if twins are hired) and any baby booked will not be on set for more than 4 hours at a time.”

“Along for the Ride,” written by Sarah Dessen and adapted for the screen by Sofia Alvarez, focuses on Auden West, a young woman who never sleeps at night due to her parents’ previously contentious relationship. Before heading off to college, Auden decides to spend her last summer at home with her father and his new wife and baby. Although she is at first reluctant, she starts to enjoy spending her nights making up for her lost childhood with Eli, a loner and fellow insomniac with an intriguing past. She learns that second chances are possible while questioning if people can truly change.

The infants do not need to receive a COVID test, however, they are required to have one parent/guardian on set at all times who must receive a mandatory COVID test 48 hours prior to their working date and must receive the test at the specific location provided by production.

“We cannot accept tests at any other clinic. Information on when and where to go will be provided upon being hired,” the agency wrote. All extras will receive a $20 bump per test taken.

If you are interested in becoming a paid extra for Along for the Ride, you will find info on how to sign up here or TW Cast And Recruit Facebook page where they will post links to specific casting calls.