One Love Tennis holds monthly drive-thru food distribution

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One Love Tennis continuing its outreach program of tackling food insecurity in Wilmington.

A part of the One Love Relief Assistance program, the monthly food distribution began late last year, when One Love Tennis noticed families in their tennis program were financially impacted by the pandemic, and in need of food.

Yesterday one love tennis had 600 bags of food, including fresh vegetables and fruit ready to be given out.

Communications Director, Mark Sinclair, says that food insecurity is unacceptable.

“We decided, we’re going to do something about that. No kid should ever go hungry in wilmington. There’s no reason for that, so we decided that we would distribute food from 1406 orange street here.”

Any food bags that are not picked up at One Love Tennis’ weekend food distribution, get redistributed to targeted neighborhoods with an increased food insecurity .