Museum creates outreach project to inspire young women to pursue STEM careers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Museum of History and Science has been selected by the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) as a recipient of an IF/THEN® Gender Equity Grant for $8,600.

The IF/THEN® Gender Equity Grant program offers science centers the opportunity to launch projects that increase the representation of women and gender minorities in STEM, as part of the broader efforts to advance diversity, accessibility, inclusion and equity.

The museum selected six local women and six women from the IF/THEN® Collection to represent a diverse group of role models in STEM fields to inspire our next generation of young female scientists. The outreach banner project features life-size photos and stories from each of the selected women and will travel to a range of partner sites serving girls and young women in grades K-12.

Local ambassadors included in the project are:

Darcie Roten, Science Content Developer at Cape Fear Museum

Erika Edwards and Kristi Ray, Cinematographers, Editors, Producers & Directors at Honey Head Films

Sara Izad, Software Architect at nCino

Bethany Hart, Flight Paramedic at New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Kristian Davis, Veterinarian Assistant at Forest Hills Veterinary Hospital

Ashley Lomboy, Global Information Security Manager at Corning Incorporated

“We are excited to partner with ASTC and the IF/THEN® Initiative on this important project to create a culture shift in STEM and increase female representation,” stated Sheryl Mays, Museum Director. “We know that ‘IF she can see it, THEN she can be it’ and this outreach project features images of diverse women in STEM careers to educate and inspire the next generation.”

The outreach banner project will debut at GLOW Academy in early May and students will have the opportunity to provide feedback and share thoughts on STEM careers. It will then move to Cape Fear Museum and be on display during the month of June. The Museum is seeking additional community partners to display the banner project and interested parties may reach out to Barbi Baker at (910) 798-4367 or bbaker@nhcgov.com.

Launched by Lyda Hill Philanthropies®, the IF/THEN® Initiative is built on the mantra that, “If we support a woman in STEM, Then she can change the world.” The initiative includes a large coalition of organizations that span science, media, fashion, education, philanthropy, entertainment, sports and beyond.