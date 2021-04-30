OKI granted 15-day extension for ongoing beach renourishment project

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has been granted by the state to continue their beach renourishment into the month of May, but their time is limited.

Oak Island was notified on Friday of a 15-day extension.

The project was initially scheduled to run from late February to early April. The town says they had several delays prior to the start sand distribution operations which resulted in on-beach activity not starting until April 8.

The sea turtle nesting season begin on May 1, which means the town had to get approval by the NC Division of Coastal Management and the US Army Corps of Engineers to continue work.

The extension request was filed two weeks.

With the green light, sand distribution can continue until May 15, and demobilization of equipment until May 26.

“Completion of the project is seen as a vital step towards providing the much-needed protection the sand berms will offer during the upcoming hurricane season,” the town wrote in a release.

A second dredge will be brought in this weekend to help speed up the process and finish on time.