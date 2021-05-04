Live Nation announces first shows at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Live Nation has announced the first concerts that are set to hit the stage at the newly constructed Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

The amphitheater is nearing its completion, located in downtown Wilmington along the Cape Fear River. It is planned to open later this year, hosting live music, comedy, and other events.

The first shows announced at the venue include:

Widespread Panic Event Dates: Friday July 16, Saturday July 17 and Sunday July 18 Tickets on sale starting Friday May 7 at 10am EST

Glass Animals Event Date: Sunday September 5 Tickets on sale starting Thursday May 6 at 10am EST

Jim Gaffigan Event Date: TBD Tickets on sale starting TBD



More shows and details will continue to be announced throughout the coming weeks and months.

“We are excited to unveil this beautiful and unique outdoor venue that we’ve been working closely with the city of Wilmington on as a part of the brand new Riverfront Park,” said Grant Lyman, Live Nation Carolinas. “We can’t wait to bring incredible live entertainment to this one-of-a-kind coastal venue in Wilmington and we know the experience at Riverfront Park Amphitheater will be hard to top.”

“Wilmington’s Riverfront Park offers an amazing opportunity for residents and visitors alike to experience the biggest names in entertainment at a venue unlike any other,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “This park has been years in the making and there’s no better time to welcome its first act than as we celebrate emerging from the pandemic.”

The amphitheater is part of a multi-million dollar 6.6. acre city park consisting of greenspace, boardwalks, fountain walks, and river views.

The 7,200-capacity concert venue is managed by Venue Nation, which includes 2,400 seated and 4,800 on the lawn.

Those interested in positions at Riverfront Park Amphitheater can attend the upcoming job fairs on Saturday, May 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or Saturday, May 22, from 10:00 AM -2:00 PM located at 14 Harnett Street in Wilmington. Some positions include security, ushers/ticket takers, cleaners, concessions / bartenders, and VIP hosts.