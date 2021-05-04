Man on lawnmower hit and killed during alleged street racing, two men charged with murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men face second degree murder charges after alleged street racing turned deadly in Columbus County.

It happened on April 16th near Sandyfield.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol crash report, James Tyler Brown was riding his lawnmower east on Old Lake Road just before 8:30 p.m. The lawnmower did not have on lights.

Daniel McKinley Coleman was also heading east, driving 80 miles per hour. Another driver, Ray Antonio Graham, was heading east in the westbound lane and passed Coleman going 90 miles per hour.

The highway patrol report states Coleman did not see the lawnmower and hit it. After the crash, the lawnmower exploded and ran off the road into a ditch, before stopping on a private drive. Brown was thrown from the lawnmower.

Coleman’s vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected, ran off the road and also hit a ditch before coming to a rest on its side.

According to Brown’s obituary, he died at Columbus Regional Healthcare System.

Both Coleman and Graham are charged with second degree murder and prearranged street racing.

Graham was arrested on Sunday and placed under a $250,000 bond. According to online records, he is already out of jail.

No word yet on whether Coleman has been arrested.