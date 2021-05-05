‘It comes down to human relations’: WPD chief patrols on UTV, engages with community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams spent the day on Wednesday connecting with his roots, patrolling like an officer, and connecting with the community along the way.

The chief worked his way through all the city’s districts, starting his day downtown and ended up near UNCW by taking one of the department’s utility terrain vehicles through the Cross City Trail.

- Advertisement -

“I bumped into a lady over at Empie Park that asked me to through her tennis ball back over the court,” Williams said. “She had no idea I was the chief and she actually had sent me a letter a few days prior, it hadn’t made it to me yet, commending one of our officers and I got to hear that first hand from a citizen.”

The pandemic has slowed down much of the department’s community engagement efforts, but now that the restrictions are easing and we’re turning the corner on COVID, the chief says they’re preparing to dive in headfirst.

“It comes down to human relations. I think it goes a long way when someone you know standing up there telling you something versus someone you don’t know,” Williams said. “You get to know people by getting out and developing the relationships.”

As a result, those relationships and trust built will create an overall safer community.

“We have a lot of issues that we need to contend with. We have substance abuse, we have traffic issues, we have gun violence, the list goes on,” Williams said. “In order for us to be successful, it’s got to be a collaborative effort.”

Chief Williams says he recently reduced the department’s tattoo policy and officers can now sport arm sleeves. In addition, some officers are testing out beards as well. Williams says these things can be great conversation starters and encourages people to chat with the officers when they see them out and about because the officers are eager to get to know them.

The chief says getting out, patrolling, and getting out into the community is something that he hopes to do about twice per month.