Report of shots fired at Long Leaf Park during little league games

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple shots were fired at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington Wednesday evening.

New Hanover County dispatch confirms there was a report of shots fired at Long Leaf Park around 7:03 p.m.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said multiple shots were fired near the basketball court.

Brewer said several little league games were happening nearby. He said the there are four ball fields and all were being used at the time of the shooting. Brewer said the little league games began at 6 p.m., with more games slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. and that the area was packed with people.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time. There is an active scene at the park as the investigation continues.

WWAY is sending a crew to the scene. This is a developing story.