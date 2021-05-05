Wilmington police searching for missing 20-year-old man

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a missing 20-year-old man.

WPD says Thomas Clark Peterman was last seen Tuesday around 1:00 p.m in the 300 block of Buccaneer Road.

He is described as 5’6”, 150 lbs, with shoulder-length brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue long-sleeve button-down shirt.

Police say he is driving a 2012 Black in color Chrysler Town and Country Mini Van with NC reg. CAB-4032. The van has a fist-size dent on the left side rear bumper and there is a Disney vacation club sticker on the right side of the rear window.

If you see him, call 911. All other information should be directed to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.