Severe storms drop heavy rain and hail across southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Strong to severe storms tracked through the Cape Fear Friday morning, producing hail in many spots.

The storms first moved into Bladen County, dropping heavy rain and pea to quarter size hail. A few isolated spots saw hail even bigger. The first severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 8:45 a.m.

The storms moved eastward towards the coast continuing to bring gusty winds, hail, and rain across Columbus, Pender, Brunswick, and New Hanover counties.

Many viewers shared video and photos of hail as the storms passed overhead.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued around 10:30 a.m. for the eastern part of the Cape Fear.

All warnings have been canceled.

