Art sale held in Harbor Way Gardens

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —Local artists showcasing their work this weekend in the Harbor Way Gardens in Wrightsville Beach.

This weekend was the first ever Harbor Way Gardens Open House & Plein Air Art Sale.

- Advertisement -

Nearly a dozen artists spent a week painting outdoors in the Wrightsville Beach Area, and their artwork was then displayed in the gardens and was made available for sale. The garden sale also showcased floral & horticulture arrangements done by the hosts of the event, the Harbor Island Garden Club.

“Incredibly talented artists and the gardens here are beautiful, the roses this year are phenomenal. So, we just tried to combine the beauty of the landscaping here and the beauty of the talented artists and it has been an overwhelming success on Wrightsville Beach,” said Wylene McDonald, Harbor Island Garden Club member.

A portion of the funds made from the art sale will benefit the Harbor Island Garden Club, a volunteer organization that helps maintain the Harbor Way Gardens.