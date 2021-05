BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly shooting Friday night.

Authorities say Germaine Trayvon Menser, 25, was fatally shot multiple times at Oakdale Homes in Clarkton.

Deputies say the homicide appears to be drug related.

The investigating is ongoing.

If you know any information, you are asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.