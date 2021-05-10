Police: Woman hit, killed by car in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A 26-year-old woman died over the weekend after being hit by a car in Columbus County, police say.

The Whiteville Police Department responded to the area of W. Burkhead Street and Highway 701 North on Saturday to a vehicle vs. pedestrian.

Authorities say an investigation revealed Khadijah Bellamy, of Fayetteville, had been struck by a car driven by Jamon Jackson, 30, of Whiteville.

Bellamy was taken to the hospital for injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by Whiteville PD and the NC State Highway Patrol.

If you know any information, contact Lt. Thomas with Whiteville Police at (910) 642-5111.