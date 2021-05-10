Topsail senior dies in fiery car crash near Scotts Hill

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teen died in a fiery car crash in the Scotts Hill area over the weekend, troopers say.

It happened on Scotts Hill Loop Road late Saturday night.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Grant Wiedmeier lost control of the car, went off the left side of the road, and hit a utility pole. The transformer then fell on top of his truck and caught fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating, but say speeding could have played a role in the crash.

Pender County Schools says Grant was a senior at Topsail High School.

“Described by his teachers and other school staff members as an incredibly hard-working and respectful student, Grant thoroughly enjoyed taking part in Topsail’s CTE programs, specifically carpentry,” the district wrote in a release. “He was known as a dedicated craftsman with an eye for detail who will be missed by his classmates and teachers.”

Grief counselors are available to speak with students and staff at Topsail High.