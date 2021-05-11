West Brunswick High football player, his brother identified as victims in fatal boating incident

A coroner has identified the two boaters found in the Intracoastal Waterway on Monday after they went missing Sunday night.

Ahykeem Jones, 28, fell into the water from a boat he was riding in with several members of his family near Pelican Bay landing, and his brother, Johnnie Magbie, 19, jumped in after him, Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Magbie was visiting from Supply and Jones was visiting from Henderson, North Carolina, Willard added. The cause of death was asphyxiation.

Magbie was a West Brunswick High School football player.

“An unbelievable tragedy has heartbroken our school community as we mourn the loss of WBHS student Johnnie Magbie and his brother,” the Brunswick County School wrote in a statement. “Please join us in continued thoughts, prayers, and support for the Magbie family as they cope with this devastating loss of life. The BCS Crisis Response Team is available on site to any student or staff member in need of assistance during this time.”

West Brunswick Head Football Coach Brett Hickman sharing his condolences too.

I have no words to express the brokenness that exist right now to our staff, our players, and Johnnie’s family. All I’ll say is this is the worst day of my life. Praying for a miracle. #11. pic.twitter.com/3TIA0nyBaD — Brett Hickman (@coachhick) May 10, 2021

The South Carolina Coast Guard said the brothers were wearing life jackets but crews found them in the water.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the search, City spokesman Pat Dowling said.

The incident is also under investigation as a boating-related incident, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Regional Public Information Coordinator, David Lucas.