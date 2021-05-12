Student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to Myrtle Grove Middle School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile boy has been arrested after bringing a handgun to Myrtle Grove Middle School on Wednesday.

According to a voicemail by Principal Cyndy Bliss sent to parents and staff, the student brought an unloaded gun to school and showed it to a peer. Another student heard about the weapon and reported it to the school administration.

The student was brought to the front office and a school resource officer confirmed there was no ammunition in the gun.

No one was injured.