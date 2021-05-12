Number of homes sold in Brunswick County skyrockets in April

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County’s residential real estate market continued its hot streak in April, with substantial jumps in both units sold and new listings compared to last year. That’s according to the Brunswick County Association of Realtors.

More than half of homes sold were at or above their listing price, and the average number of days on the market hit an all-time low of just 50 days.

- Advertisement -

“Our market’s amazing hot streak continued in April,” said BCAR CEO Cynthia Walsh. “Prices are up, homes are selling at a record pace, and sellers are receiving nearly all of their asking price. I see absolutely no signs of a cooldown as we move into summer.”

Brunswick County saw $228,350,000 in total sales in April 2021, a 72.2% spike over last April’s $132,630,000. The number of units sold jumped 54.7%, from 402 to 622. The average sales price increased 11.3%, from $329,935 to $367,127. 154 homes sold for over the listing price and 190 sold at listing price, which accounts for more than 50% of all April sales. The number of pending listings is up 70% compared to April 2020 including one home in Brunswick county pending for $6.2 million and 43 for over $1 million.

Brunswick County:

New Listings

April 2021: 631

April 2020: 384

Increase/Decrease: +64.3%

Units Sold

April 2021: 622

April 2020: 402

Increase/Decrease: +54.7%

Average Sale Price

April 2021: $367,127

April 2020: $329,935

Increase/Decrease: +11.3%

Total Sales Volume

April 2021: $228,350,000

April 2020: $132,630,000

Increase/Decrease: +72.2%

Bladen County:

New Listings

April 2021: 11

April 2020: 12

Increase/Decrease: -8.3%

Units Sold

April 2021: 10

April 2020: 9

Increase/Decrease: +11.1%

Average Sale Price

April 2021: $149,165

April 2020: $151,644

Increase/Decrease: -1.6%

Total Sales Volume

April 2021: $1,490,000

April 2020: $1,360,000

Increase/Decrease: 9.6%

Columbus County:

New Listings

April 2021: 38

April 2020: 30

Increase/Decrease: +26.7%

Units Sold

April 2021: 27

April 2020: 15

Increase/Decrease: +80%

Average Sale Price

April 2021: $118,600

April 2020: $123,648

Increase/Decrease: -4.1%

Total Sales Volume