Great American Songbook concert will be live from Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, NC — Cameron Art Museum is partnering with Opera Wilmington presenting the Great American Songbook concert live in CAM’s outdoor courtyard on Sunday, May 16, from 3 pm to 4 pm. Tickets on sale now.

The event is hosted by WHQR’s George Scheibner, The Great American Songbook will feature timeless American standards by Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Jerome Kern, performed by Opera Wilmington favorites Shannon Kessler Dooley, Constance Paolantonio, Tori Thomas, John Dooley and Carl Samet, accompanied by Elizabeth Loparits.

They ask that you arrive early to enjoy a beverage, meet the performers, and celebrate hearing live music again in the beautiful outdoor courtyard at CAM.