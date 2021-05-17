YMCA opens Echo Farms, Legion Stadium and Robert Strange pools on May 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that they will manage and operate the City of Wilmington’s pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park, as well as New Hanover County’s pool at Echo Farms this summer.

Pools will be open to the community. Opening day for Robert Strange, Legion Stadium and Echo Farms pools is Saturday, May 29.

This summer the YMCA will offer public and family swim, lap swim, and water aerobics to the community beginning Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, September 5. Admission is just $3/adult and $1/child and water aerobics classes cost just $5/adult or $30/seasonal pass (up to 10 classes). Reservations are required for water aerobics classes and can be made the day of swim.

Echo Farms Pool Reservations: (910) 899-3038 Legion Stadium Pool Reservations: (910) 899-7348 Robert Strange Pool Reservations: (910) 899-7332. For more information visit here.

This year the YMCA proposed to opt out of managing the City of Wilmington’s Northside Pool to support a 1-year community outreach pilot project led by NSEA Swim, a local nonprofit. NSEA Swim, or Northside Elite Aquatics, is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. Email info@nseaswim.com for more information.