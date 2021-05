NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another big name is coming to Wilmington this year at the new Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

According to Live Nation, Lady A, formally known as Lady Antebellum, will play in downtown Wilmington on September 30.

Widespread Panic, Glass Animals, 311, and Jim Gaffigan are also scheduled to perform this summer.

The amphitheater is located at 5 N. Water Street.

Get tickets here.