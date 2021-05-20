Red Cross sees a decrease in blood donors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington East Rotary, held its 7th blood drive since last April today.

It was at the masonic lodge on South College Road with more than 30 appointments schedule, and walk-ins donors were accepted.

- Advertisement -

The Red Cross says they’ve seen a drop in the number of donors, and they’re hoping to get more as the summer draws near.

“Summer time as people are traveling, we need blood for things like accidents trauma, but we also need it for people who have diseases or cancer that need transfusions regularly,” said Allesha Williams, Red Cross phlebotomist.

Blood collected was also tested for COVID-19 antibodies.