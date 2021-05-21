Trash truck damages Smith Creek Bridge; closed indefinitely

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Smith Creek Bridge, the Castle Hayne bridge that crosses Smith Creek, was damaged by a trash truck earlier Friday morning, police say.

The Wilmington Police Department says NCDOT has closed down the bridge indefinitely in both directions.

DOT advises drivers should use N.C. 133 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (U.S. 74) until the bridge can be safely reopened.

State bridge maintenance crews will begin Monday performing a detailed assessment of the damage and identifying a potential repair plan. No word on when the bridge will reopen.