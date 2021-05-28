Narcotics arrests in Columbus County

Whiteville, NC (News Release) – As the result of citizen complaints, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continues to saturate the area surrounding Central Middle School to reduce illegal activity including the distribution of narcotics.

On May 25, 2021, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office HEAT Team were patrolling the area of MLK Boulevard and Ward Street in Whiteville.

Deputies stopped an SUV driven by Samuel Tyrone Thompson, 46, of Whiteville.

Deputies observed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies located marijuana, crack cocaine, scales, and a revolver with ammunition inside of the vehicle.

All items were seized, and Thompson was arrested.

Thompson was transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver Sch VI CS, felony maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell a CS, and felony possession of Sch II CS.

He received a $20,000 secured bond.

While in the same area, HEAT Team Deputies stopped another vehicle on JK Powell Boulevard and Williamson Street in Whiteville.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, Cheron Dewayne White, 27, of Loris, SC, had marijuana in his possession.

The vehicle was searched. A handgun was located in the passenger area. The items were seized.

White was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm, and misdemeanor simple possession of Sch VI CS.

White received a $10,000 secured bond.

On May 26, 2021, HEAT Team Deputies conducted a checking station on Old 74 near Mangum Road in Evergreen.

Jameka Todd, 30, of Whiteville approached the checking station.

Todd did not have a valid driver license and deputies observed the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Her vehicle was searched. Deputies located cocaine hidden behind trim inside the vehicle. The cocaine was seized.

Todd was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where she was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

She received a $1,500 secured bond.