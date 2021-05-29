Veterans Memorial Reef honors seven local veterans at its inaugural launch of “Our Fallen Heroes” ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —One non-profit ran by veterans, held a service today memorializing 7 local veterans with its “Inaugural Launch of Our Fallen Heroes” ceremony.

Veterans Memorial Reef honored and recognized the seven deceased local veterans for their dedication and service at the USS North Carolina Battleship Park.

Each veteran was represented by their families, and aquatic urns that will be placed in the ocean, joining existing ocean reefs, helping to provide habitats for fish and sea creatures.

Veterans Memorial Reef’s president spoke to the importance of the ceremony, and memorial reefs.

“A lot of our state veteran cemeteries, and our federal veteran cemeteries are quickly filling up. So, this is a way to still continually honor our veterans, honor the families, do that legacy, and ease that burden a little bit on the land side of it,” said Joe Irrera, Veterans Memorial Reef’s president

The non-profit’s CEO Thomas Marcinowski says it was fitting to hold the “Inaugural Launch of Our Fallen Heroes” ceremony during Memorial Day weekend.

“A lot of people forget that this is what the weekend symbolizes, is those heroes, that served our country. Raised their hands, and were willing to give their life. Today, these heroes have given the ultimate sacrifice as a past, and we just want to keep it going and commemorate them,” said Thomas Marcinowski Jr, Veterans Memorial Reef’s CEO and founder.

The non-profit will hold an “Our Fallen Heroes” ceremony annually.

“We were recently designated as the first World War II Heritage City, and this was just a way to further honor the veterans, and especially we’re so pleased to be able to do it on this day, and with the help of the Battleship, allowing us to hold the ceremony here, it’s been nothing but a tremendous honor for us,” said Irrera.

The non-profit will be holding a private ceremony to place the aquatic urns in a 160- acre area off the coast of Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday.