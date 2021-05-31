New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrest man accused of attempted 1st degree murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early Sunday morning just before 2 AM Deputies responded to 1565 Sandlapper Way for a call of shots fired.

Once on the scene Deputies located a 29-year-old man laying in the grass suffering from 5-6 gunshot wounds.

After speaking with several witnesses and gathering evidence Detectives took out a warrant for Jonathan Keshawn White for attempted 1st degree murder.

White was located early this morning at 22 Cypress Grove Dr. and arrested.

Detectives believe additional suspects are involved.

The victim is in stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

If you have any information on the shooting or to the identity of the additional suspects please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/