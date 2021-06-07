Wrightsville Beach Police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway in Wrightsville Beach after someone defaced a bulletin board with anti-Semitic and politically motivated graffiti.

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, it happened Wednesday night at beach access #1 near Shell Island Resort.

Police say the graffiti was immediately removed. They included a photo of the swastika and derogatory political message in the news release about the investigation.

“This photo of the crime is not included to add additional injury but rather in the hopes that a citizen will recognize something in the way the graffiti is written so that they may be better able to provide a lead,” police wrote in the news release.

This is a ‘serious crime’ which is ‘being treated accordingly’ police said. They have also consulted with the district attorney’s office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Members of the Jewish community responded after being notified of the swastika at Wrightsville Beach.

“While antisemitism is unfortunately on the rise in our country and around the world, we hoped we would have been spared these acts of hatred in our hometown. However, it has come to our attention that there has recently been an incident at Wrightsville Beach where a swastika was painted on a poster by Beach Access 1 . At this time, all necessary authorities have been contacted, are ensuring the safety of our community, and have removed the offensive graffiti.



We hope and pray that this is an isolated incident and we have been very grateful for the love and support for the Jewish community by the greater Wilmington community. Should you hear about any additional antisemitic incidents, please do not hesitate to reach out to any of us.



Fear will not keep us from our faith. Now more than ever is the time for the Jewish community to come together and celebrate the richness of our heritage while also sharing our sacred traditions with the entire community.



Let us unite to ensure that Wilmington is a safe and welcoming home for all.



With Prayers for Shalom (Peace),



Rabbi Chaya Bender ~ B’nai Israel Congregation

Rabbi Moshe Y. Lieblich ~ Chabad of Wilmington

Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov ~Temple of Israel

Alan Gerberg, President of UJA of Wilmington

Debbie Smith, President and Chair of Wilmington Jewish Film Festival

Wilmington Hadassah “

If you know anything about the people who committed this crime you are asked to contact Sergeant J. Newberry with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department at 910.256.7945