Reward offered in Brunswick County homicide

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in an early morning homicide.

The shooting death happened around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the Carlon Road area of Longwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bryan Lex Traywick,53, of Sunset Beach was found dead in the roadway from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Nigel Underhill, 20, of Freedom Star Road in Longwood is a person of interest and wanted for questioning.

Underhill is a black male, approximately 5’5” tall, 109lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Underhill has a tattoo of a cross on his forehead, a tattoo of a teardrop below his right eye and a tattoo on his left arm with the name “Annie.” He also has a scar on his right cheek.

Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Det.Hockett at 910.880.4856 or Det. Hill at 910.713.6071 or call 911.

Investigators say Underhill is potentially armed so he should not be approached if seen.