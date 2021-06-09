The Santa Maria sails the ocean blue once again, replica ship docks in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A reproduction of the Santa Maria, one of the ships Christopher Columbus sailed with to America, is visiting the Cape Fear this weekend.

The ship was piloted to the Wilmington Riverfront on Wednesday. The 200-ton ship is essentially a floating museum.

“They wanted to come to our little town and again allow us to see their beautiful ship and get a little bit of an education about life on a ship and the history of Santa Maria and Columbus,” Volunteer Pat Carpenter said.

The original Santa Maria sailed across the Atlantic ocean in the 15th and 16th centuries. Tours are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 10 am until 7 pm.

For more information on shows, the ship and how to purchase tickets, visit here.