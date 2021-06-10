Wilmington Police looking for missing 22-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a woman who has gone missing.
Grace Georgette Aldridge is 5’5″, weighs about 140 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes.
Police say she last spoke to her family on Wednesday, June 2.Aldridge is five-foot-five and weights 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Police think she’s driving a 2013 black Dodge Avenger with N.C. tags VV 61042. No direction of travel is known.
If you see Grace please dial 911 immediately.
If you have any questions please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.