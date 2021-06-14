Brunswick County man shot, arrested after pointing gun at deputy

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot by a deputy and arrested after he pointed a gun at the deputy on Friday.

According to a post by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, At about 5:50 p.m. on Friday, a deputy was responding to a psychiatric call on Foxwood Drive in Riegelwood.

As the deputy was speaking with the family of the individual in the yard, the subject approached the doorway of the home, and displayed a gun. The post said the deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation by instructing the subject to drop the weapon, at which time the subject raised the gun and pointed it at the deputy.

The deputy fired his duty weapon, hitting the subject in the hand, and ultimately took the subject into custody without further incident.

The subject was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

As per standard protocol, Sheriff John Ingram in conjunction with District Attorney Jon David, requested the NC State Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which again is standard protocol, until the SBI concludes their investigation.