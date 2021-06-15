WPD: One hospitalized following shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 15th and Church Street around midday Tuesday.

A police spokesman said bullet casings were found at the crime scene and several vehicles were hit with bullets.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say the altercation began with a fight between a group of juveniles.

The WPD spokesman said one person was shot in the leg and is at New Hanover Regional Medical Center undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, police said a juvenile was grazed by a stray bullet.

Police said the groups involved do know each other and this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Wilmington Police Department.