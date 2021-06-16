DONORS NEEDED: Red Cross experiencing severe blood shortage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Red Cross is sending out an urgent appeal for blood donations in the United States.

Cape Fear Area Red Cross Executive Director James Jarvis says the organization does not issue these appeals lightly, noting the last time they did was at the beginning of the pandemic.

Locally, New Hanover Regional Medical Center says right now they have an appropriate supply of blood. However, Emergency Department Administrator James Bryant says this could change very quickly.

“Some of our patients can get 5, 10, even 15 units of blood based on their injury or type of surgery so we really do need that constant supply coming in to make sure that everyone can get the procedures they need,” Bryant said.

Just two weeks ago, the hospital was in a severe blood shortage as well. Much of the need for blood stems from COVID-19 restrictions loosening. For example, more people driving to work or spending time doing activities that they may have put on hold during the pandemic.

Cape Fear Area Red Cross Executive Director James Jarvis explained as activity increases, injuries do too.

“We’ve seen trauma cases increase by 10% over 2019 levels, so pre-pandemic,” Jarvis said.

Along with this trend, the shortage stretches even further.

“It’s not just emergency department and trauma patients but we’re seeing that with cancer patients, children that have, you know, bleeding issues and need blood factors that you can give, all of those people are impacted by the lack of blood products,” Bryant said.

Jarvis says it is difficult to meet the blood demand, especially with the increase in post-pandemic activity. That’s why they’re working with the Rotary Clubs of Wilmington to host monthly blood drives.

“We really need them, if they can, to donate blood because people’s lives are depending on it,” Jarvis said.

“Take that hour, hour and a half out of your day and really save someone’s life because that’s how important it is, there is no substitute for human blood,” Bryant said.

The next blood drive will be held at Independence Mall on June 23.

For more information on how you can give blood, visit the Red Cross website. If you enter sponsor code “AirLink,” you will see an upcoming opportunity below sponsored by NHRMC AirLink.

To find out more about the blood shortage, tune into Good Morning Carolina on Thursday starting at 5:30 am for the full interview with James Jarvis.