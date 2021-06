WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Lenny Simpson’s “One Love Tennis” announcing it will be launching a new summer academic program for children ages 7 to 18.

The program was developed after statistics show a high number of children are struggling academically after months of remote learning. It starts the week of June 28, and will end the week of August 16. The program is based at one love’s office on orange street, and covers five subjects each week, with participants able to attend one or all sessions.