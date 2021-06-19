SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) —Today, a Juneteenth event was held in the largest African-American cemetery in Brunswick County.

At the cemetery, local Southport residents spoke about their ancestors who held historic ties as African-American in the local community.

Some of the ten people discussed who are laid to rest in the cemetery, featured the first African-American educator, a local shopkeeper who was born in the early 1890’s and a woman who was born a slave, and lived to be 119 years old.

“We want to share those stories with the community, because now the community has changed, and so we want you to know, –those of you that live here, you know we live next door to each other, you know in the houses that our grandparents and parents built. We want you to know these people, we want you to understand and love the people that we understand and loved,” said Judy Gordan, John N. Smith Cemetery Restoration and Preservation committee chairwoman.

The John N. Smith Cemetery Restoration and Preservation committee hosted the event, and is a non-profit organization with the mission to maintain the physical integrity, community relevance, and historical significance of the cemetery.