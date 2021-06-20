‘One Love Tennis’ Lenny Simpson continues to serve his non-profit as he recovers from a stroke

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Local tennis star Lenny Simpson, founder of “One Love Tennis” continues his road to recovery after three strokes, also remaining active with his non-profit organization, helping local children.

One Love Tennis founder, Lenny Simpson, most recently suffered a stroke in March and has since been making great strides to recover.

Simpson and his wife JoAnn said the road to recovery has been hard.

“That’s been a very tough thing, –a humbling thing, that I’ve had to do in my lifetime,” said Lenny Simpson.

Despite the challenges Lenny faced with his most recent stroke, he has continued to remain active with his non-profit “One Love Tennis“, developing a new summer academic program, helping children who struggled academically after months of remote learning. The program is scheduled to start the week of June 28.

“We want to stand in the gap, as that’s what we love to do, and we do that with our food distribution program, we do it with academics, and that’s all wrapped in tennis,” said Joann Simpson.

Continuing to help kids on and off the tennis court, Lenny and Joann said the children love lending a helping hand to Simpson, as he continues his therapy. Tennis helped with some of the physical, but he is now focusing on his speech.

“And the kids, if he does stumble, he always says, ‘if I’m saying the wrong thing, just help me out, tell me,” said JoAnn.

“Yeah they, –they get a pleasure out of helping me out, after all I’ve put them through on the tennis court, they love it,” said Lenny.

The Simpsons shared that they are thankful for the support from the community, as they continue to serve the children and families in Wilmington.

“As long as the lord provides us what we need, we’ll be here,” said JoAnn.

“That’s right. We thank all the kids, all the parents, all the people we don’t even have any clue about,” said Lenny.

Simpson was the first African-American to play world team tennis and has been inducted into several tennis halls of fame.