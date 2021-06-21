Masonboro.org seeking volunteers for annual July 4 clean-up

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The red shirt volunteers of Masonboro.org are seeking volunteers for their annual July 4 clean-up of the island just off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.

Masonboro Island is a hot spot for Independence Day celebrations and Masonboro.org has taken to the island to clean up after the party-goers for more than a decade. In 2020, the group collected a record-low amount of trash.

The group is prepping for the 2021 clean-up and looking for volunteers to “protect public access, promote responsible use, and preserve the tradition.”

There are two shifts that remain open, the midday shift 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm and the late shift 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, the biggest need being the late shift. Additionally, a volunteer cookout and pregame planning will be held on June 24 at 6:00 pm.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit their website.