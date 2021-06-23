Two Wilmington daycare employees arrested and facing child abuse charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Two women charged with child abuse at a Wilmington daycare center.

Wilmington police arrested Geraldine Sidbury and Pamela Carr, both are charged with two counts each of misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under 12.

The two incidents involving 2 different children, who are unrelated. The incidents allegedly occurred at Carr’s Academy in Wilmington, and were initially reported May 27. Both women turned themselves into WPD, and Carr has been confirmed as an owner of the daycare facility, and Sidbury is an employee.

“It’s concerning when –anytime they send they send their children to daycare. So, just one thing I want to add is, just listen to your children, just look at your kids anytime we entrust day care workers with our children, because I’m a parent first of all, so always look and ask questions, and always discuss and ask questions with other parents and see what their experiences are,” said Lt. Leslie Irving, WPD public information officer.

If you feel your child was victimized at Carr’s Academy, you are advised to contact Wilmington police.