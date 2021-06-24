Two-vehicle accident impacts traffic near Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police and emergency personnel responded to multiple calls of a traffic accident in the area of the Martin Luther King Parkway and the Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night.

A WPD spokesman said two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a Penske moving truck were involved.

Police said there were injuries in the accident, but the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

Wilmington Police said that as of 10 p.m. Thursday, North 3rd Street at Davis Street will be closed to northbound traffic. MLK Parkway at North 3rd Street will be closed as well.

Traffic traveling south onto MLK coming into downtown Wilmington will be diverted onto the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.