Wilmington Health holds a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Wilmington Health’s new ambulatory surgical facility.

Company officials and builders came together to mark the beginning of construction.

The 20,000-square-foot facility is on Glen Meade Road in Wilmington, and expected to be complete by spring of next year.

- Advertisement -

When finished, the facility will provide a new option for outpatient surgery.

“It’s wonderful to see this, you know, come to fruition for the community and for our patients, and you know, we just feel very appreciative that we have the opportunity to serve this community. So, this is just another way we can demonstrate that,” said Jeff James, Wilmington Health chief executive officer.

The new facility will be licensed for one new operating room and three procedure rooms relocated from Wilmington Health’s main campus.