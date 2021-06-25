FUN: Children’s Museum of Wilmington Mud Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Join the Children’s Museum of Wilmington Mud Day for the messiest fun you can imagine! The event will be June 25 and 26 from 9a.m. to 12p.m. Mud Day encourages families and children to connect with the earth, learn more about soil, and discover the messy joy that comes with playing in the mud.

Activities will include:

Squishing, squeezing, and creating with mud

Making mud pies in our mud kitchen

‘What Types of Soil?’ demonstration by New Hanover County Department of Soil & Conservation

‘WORMS!’ Interactive demonstration from We Use Worms about vermicomposting, worms & their relationship with soil

Learn all about our water filtration systems with a demonstration from Cape Fear Public Utility Authority

They are asking attendees to wear old clothes, bring a towel, and a change of clothes. They will have a rinsing area to clean off.

Tickets must be purchased here. This event has limited capacity.

Tickets:

Anytime/ACM Members: FREE

Weekday, Navigator, Adventurer, Explorer Members: $5.00/person

General admission: $9.75/person.

Military and Seniors: $8.75/person.

Please note: Groupons and coupons are not accepted during the time of the event.

In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, the museum will implement safe social distancing practices throughout the event. Face coverings will be required for each attendee ages five years and older.